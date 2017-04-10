​diversity champion and i-D family member edward enninful announced as the new editor of british vogue

Edward Enninful has been announced as the new Editor of British Vogue. He will take up the role on 1 August, replacing Alexandra Shulman, who is the longest serving Editor of the magazine, having held the position for 25 years.

Edward began his career in fashion in the 80s, modelling in the pages of i-D at 16, assisting on shoots at 17, and becoming the youngest ever editor at a major fashion magazine when he was names i-D's Fashion Editor at 18, and Fashion Director at 19 years old, a role he held for 20 years. Edward went on to be the Fashion and Style Director of W Magazine, and a contributing editor to the Italian and American editions of Vogue. He was awarded an OBE for services to diversity in June 2016.

Look: Edward Enninful's greatest i-D covers of the 90s.

In a statement about Enninful's appointment, Condé Nast chairman and chief executive Jonathan Newhouse describes him as "an influential figure in the communities of fashion, Hollywood and music which shape the cultural zeitgeist," adding that, "by virtue of his talent and experience, Edward is supremely prepared to assume the responsibility of British Vogue".

Throughout his long career in fashion, Edward has become known in the industry as an important champion of diversity. His appointment at British Vogue will be welcome news to the many industry voices who criticised the magazine for its lack of diversity. Edward has long championed a diverse range of British and international models, including Naomi Campbell and Jourdan Dunn, the only black models to appear solo on the cover of British Vogue in recent years.

Look: Edward Enninful's most i-Conic i-D covers of the 00s.

In response to the increasingly fraught situation for immigrants in Trump's America, Edward recently created the moving video project I Am An Immigrant, gathering huge names from the worlds of fashion, music and film to show the vital creative input of people who are immigrants in the US.

Congratulations Edward, from the entire i-D family. We know you'll be the best editor British Vogue has ever seen!