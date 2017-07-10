did tyler the creator just come out on a new track?

A post shared by Tyler (@feliciathegoat) on Dec 9, 2016 at 8:17pm PST

Tyler, the Creator may have come out as gay or bisexual in a newly leaked track from album Flower Boy. The album was leaked online over the weekend, two weeks before the official release date.

Fans have been poring over the album all weekend and some have noticed a line in track I Ain't Got Time! where the rapper appears to come out. He raps: "Next line will have them like woah / I been kissing white boys since 2004."

Reporting on the speculation, Uproxxx noted the similarity in the lyrics to another track, Garden Shed featuring Estelle, which includes the lyrics about hiding love from friends: "That was real love I was in, ain't no reason to pretend / All my friends was lost / They couldn't read the signs / I didn't wanna talk / I tell 'em my location and they ain't want to walk."

Tyler has previously had to deny being homophobic due to his repeated use of slurs in his debut album, and NME in 2011 "I'm not homophobic, I just think 'faggot' hurts people. It hits. And 'gay' just means you're stupid. I don't know, we don't think about it, we're just kids. We don't think about that shit. But I don't hate gay people. I don't want anyone to think I'm homophobic."

I TRIED TO COME OUT THE DAMN CLOSET LIKE FOUR DAYS AGO AND NO ONE CARED HAHAHHAHAHA — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) April 13, 2015

He also tweeted in 2015 that he tried to come out but nobody cared, and replied to a false report that he was dating Kendall Jenner with "not possible, we're both gay". In the same year he began selling a T-shirt on his online store which re-appropriated a white supremacist symbol by printing it in the style of the Pride rainbow.

Tyler the Creator's new album Flower Boy, which also features collaborations from Frank Ocean, Jaden Smith, and A$AP Rocky, is set to be officially released next week, on 21 July.

He's yet to comment on the speculation.

