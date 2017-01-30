dev hynes has given us a taste of his latest project, veilhymn

Whenever you write about Dev Hynes, you usually need to include an "aka Blood Orange fka Lightspeed Champion used-to-be-part-of Test Icicles" to demonstrate the scope of his creative endeavours. It seems the musician has decided that three musical monikers aren't enough so he has added a new one — VeilHymn.

Dev teamed up with Bryndon Cook of Starchild & the New Romantic, and together, they've just released their first song Hymn. It's a lush and atmospheric groove that features Bryndon on lead vocals, with Dev rapping and managing production. This isn't the first time the pair have worked together, Bryndon has opened for Blood Orange, appeared on Freetown Sound and they're both frequent Solange collaborators.

Side note, how do we break into this social circle?