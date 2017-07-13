escape to the french countryside from the confines of your computer

Want to run away to the French countryside right about now? Shove your face with fresh outta the oven croissants and languish in the balmy afternoon sun like a youthful Jane Birkin? Can't 'cause you're in adult detention, shackled to a paper strewn desk, staring blankly out the only office window located 20 feet away?

Well, good news folks, you actually kind of enjoy l'été al desko! Ok, you still can't, but you can do the next best thing and look at these dreamy photos from a collaboration between 24 Sèvres and young Irish photographer Daragh Soden, who's taken key pieces from the store to the south of France for a shoot.

24 Sèvres is the brand spanking new online store from famed Parisian department store Le Bon Marche. Taking its name from the store's location (24 rue de Sèvres) and its online aesthetic from the store itself (very nice clothes shot against very nice interiors), it's also bringing some of Paris' top luxury brands to online shopping for the very first time. Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Givenchy. Dangerous, dangerous, dangerous, dangerous. So even if you can't quite drag yourself onto the Eurostar right now, you can at least bring the shopping experience to you from the confines of your crumb riddled computer keyboard. Bank balance who?

To launch their abundance of summery offerings, 24 Sèvres have teamed up with Irish photographer Daragh Soden -- recent winner Hyères Festival photography as chosen none other than i-D vet, Tim Walker himself. So who better than Daragh to sum up the ethos of the Paris now readily available at your previously jaded fingertips? "Fashion can serve as a visual reflection of an attitude, especially in the case of the confident Parisian."

So feast your eyes on the sun drenched snaps below. And try not to get too jealous. It's hard, I know.