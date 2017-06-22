learn the dance routine from haim's want you back video

Some things are long forgotten, but not a dance routine. Never a dance routine. And here's a new one for you to learn and never forget from valley girls HAIM. For the first single from their upcoming album Something To Tell You (now only 15 days away!), sisters Este, Danielle and Alana teamed up with director Jake Schreier and co-choreographers Ian Eastwood and Francis and the Lights for an early morning video, shot in the Sherman Oaks neighbourhood they grew up in.

The Want You Back moves start out easily enough, with lots of walking, a bit of synchronised head turning, and some on-beat front shakes (technical term) before the girls break off one by one during their individual vocal parts. Danielle does some good jump and clicks, but it's later on that the real fun starts. Getting back together for the "just know that I want you back" refrain, they hit us with what we interpret to be the following: strut strut strut, turn with arms in the air, country boot scrapes, air drumming, arm shakes, cuddle jiggles, and shake it off arms. We text our dancer mate asking what the moves were actually called but she didn't reply. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯