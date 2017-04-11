damn: kendrick lamar reveals new album artwork and track list

It's been an eventful couple of weeks for Kendrick Lamar fans. After teasing what was thought to be the album release date in new track The Heart Part 4, which turned out to be the preorder date, and dropping video and single HUMBLE., Kendrick has now announced an official date for the album's release -- 9pm Thursday PST (5am Friday in the UK) -- as well as its artwork and track list.

DAMN., Lamar's fourth studio album, as predicted by many will not feature the aforementioned The Heart Part 4, but will include HUMBLE. (just revealed as his most successful song to date), as well as 13 other tracks. Not predicted by many, however, is the album's listed collaborators. DAMN. will include songs with Rihanna (cool) and U2 (wait) and that's it (sorry?).

Check it out for yourself below.

Read: Kendrick Lamar changed a fan's life by pulling him on stage.