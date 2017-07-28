crash a london house party with the new video from snakehips, anne-marie and joey bada$$

"We wanted this video to have a real summer in London vibe to it," electronic producer duo Snakehips told us as they sent over a stream of their Joey Bada$$-featuring new single, Either Way. Less 'reflective existential anthem' of 2015's platinum-selling All My Friends with Chance The Rapper and Tinashe, and more 'fated love story' of Don't Leave ft. MØ, the song tracks relationship issues through a series of missed dates and mindgames.

Having recorded the tune with both Anne-Marie and Joey B in London, it felt right to shoot the video in their hometown too. To direct, the duo called on fellow Londoner Hector Dockrill, who, it turns out, is the man behind that Great Gatsby-themed Beautiful Little Fools video for Jorja Smith, Ray BLK's stunning 5050, and Jordan Max' cinematic video for Hell. Yep, we've unknowingly been fans and supporters of director Hector for a long time.

An intimate celebration of the overlooked beauty in everyday life, Either Way is familiar and fun, following friends and lovers as they hang about the city; getting ready to go out, Netflix and chilling, throwing parties on rooftops, and blasting that one unfortunate friend with a super soaker. Snakehips themselves star too, appearing "in this Cuban bar in Elephant and Castle that we used to get in a lot of trouble in as youths". Hector spent time with various groups of IRL friends, acting as a fly on the wall, letting people do their thing and just letting the camera roll. "The idea itself was simple," he says, "but what appealed to me was the idea of condensing what is such a diverse city into a three minute music video." Achievement unlocked.