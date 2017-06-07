corbyn vs. may: the ultimate election mixtapes

Help! I need somebody. Help! Not just anybody... That's right, we need a certain someone to save the nation and the answer is in your hands. Do your research, analyse some characters, make some tough calls and move things forward. Election season weighing heavy on your heart and mind? Got family members with fucked up opposing views? Can't quite believe that your nation may well actively choose to trundle along in despair instead of waking up and making positive changes? We've got just the thing for you.

We've whipped together mixtapes of what we like to imagine the two most likely candidates, Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn, are listening to in the build up to the big day. While one might resonate with N.W.A's Fuck Tha Police and Suffer Little Children by The Smiths, another's anthem might well be Common's Misunderstood and D:Ream's Things Can Only Get Better.

Now, we're not saying that he's the best, but leader of the Labour party and massive grime fan Jeremy Corbyn just acknowledged that independent venues are, "crucial to the future of the music scene," which is music to our ears in a climate of dwindling independent venues. Obviously we're impartial, so whichever way you're planning on voting, here's a little something to have on your headphones as you step up to the (polling) booth. X marks the spot. Promise us you'll vote?