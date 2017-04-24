comme des garçons' streetwear diffusion label ganryu is no more

Ganryu spring/summer 17, the brand's final offering.

Fumito Ganryu's eponymous Ganryu line, which operates under the Comme des Garçons umbrella, has delivered its final collection. The news broke in a rather unconventional place, on the website of Canadian streetwear retailer HAVEN. In listing items for sale, they wrote "The spring/summer 2017 collection marks the final releases of Fumito Ganryu's COMME des GARÇONS imprint GANRYU." A representative has confirmed the news to Highsnobiety, though no formal statement has been issued leaving the details of the closure murky.

Ganryu launched in 2007, in Rei Kawakubo's tradition of offering gifted studio designers and pattern makers the opportunity to create their own line. Fumito isn't the first Comme designer to cease production of their diffusion brand: Tao Kurihara's 'Tao' launched in 2005 to much acclaim, but was discontinued in 2011. It wasn't for financial reasons — in fact, Tao was a successful label — more so the designer's refocused personal priorities and recent marriage. She now designs for Comme's Tricot line.

Other Comme alums have worked under the label for close to a decade before leaving to launch their own line — Junichi Abe's Kolor and Chitose Abe's Sacai both spring to mind. Whether Ganryu goes the route of Tao or the Abes remains to be seen, but we'll surely find out soon.