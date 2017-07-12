colette to close its doors after twenty years

A post shared by colette (@colette) on Jul 12, 2017 at 2:13am PDT

Iconic Parisian boutique Colette announced today it will be closing down after twenty years, reports Business of Fashion. Their Rue Saint Honore location will now be taken over by Saint Laurent.

Celebrating 20 years in the fashion business, the store was founded in March 1997 by Colette Roussaux, a former tradeswoman from Sentier. In recent years the emporium of cool, visited by many (around four thousand a day during Fashion Week), was led by her daughter Sarah Andelman.

Renowned as a temple of fashion's finest, the store housed a hive of one-of-a-kind finds and a mish mash of brands -- no specific part Colette was dedicated to any one designer or brand -- and loyal celebrity customers; from Drake to Rihanna to Kate Moss to Karl Lagerfeld.

Speaking to i-D earlier this year Andelman, who regularly championed up-and-coming designers alongside streetwear brands, as well as keystone brands like Prada, Comme des Garcons and McQueen, said that, "Everything had changed since 1997".

She explained: "Nothing big used to happen in Paris, not even in terms of fashion. Saint-Honore used to be a real no man's land. I believe fashion design is still alive in Paris, I see lots of young designers coming through.

The store will remain open until 20 December.

i-D has reached out to Colette for comment.

Read: Colette's co-founder on how to create a cult store like no other.