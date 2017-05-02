coach reportedly making a move to buy jimmy choo

Coach spring/summer 17

Coach are moving to purchase Jimmy Choo, the Telegraph has heard. The shoe brand has been put up for sale by majority owner JAB Holdings, a property of Germany's notoriously private (and wealthy) Reimann family. As JAB unload their holdings in a bid to move away from the luxury sector, Coach is ready to pick up where they're leaving off.

Earlier this year, Coach appointed Joshua Schulman chief executive officer — rather conveniently, the former head of Jimmy Choo. Senior Coach sources have told the Telegraph the house has put upwards of £1 billion on the table in their bid for the shoe brand (at least $1.7 billion AUD). They aren't the only interested party, the Telegraph reports, so the deal could sour: much like last year's failed attempt to purchase Burberry.

Coach did recently succeed in acquiring Stuart Weitzman, and rumours of their interest in purchasing Kate Spade have circled for months — though they face competition from Michael Kors.

The brand are now moving full-steam ahead with their efforts become a luxury house in the tradition of LVMH. Still, even with the acquisition of Jimmy Choo, it will be years until Coach could be considered a serious peer of the giant. Over 60 subsidiaries operate under the LVHM umbrella, making it the largest luxury goods company in the world. A significant number of holdings are lucrative fragrance brands like Givenchy Parfums, Kenzo Parfums, and Parfums Christian Dior. Perhaps this could hint at Coach's next move after the Jimmy Choo acquisition: fragrance.