christmas with susie bick

Mirror mirror on the wall who is the fairest of them all? Well, that's easy, it's obviously Susie Bick. With skin as white as snow, lips as red as blood and hair as black as a raven's wings, she's the modern day Snow White. A longtime friend to i-D, the Gothic beauty starred on the cover of The Best of British Issue way back in 2009. From Nick Cave's wife to the Vampire's Wife, she recently launched her very own fashion collection, a capsule collection of stunning dresses for vampiresses and vixens, pencil skirts in deep colours that flash a tease of leg, for the ultimate femme fatale. Here she is being all gothic and gorgeous, our alternative Christmas angel.

Happy Christmas, Susie! Tell us what's going on in your photo?

This was taken at a show with Sara Stockbridge and Vivienne Westwood. Such happy days! I was in complete awe of Sarah - her terrifying vitality. We had become comrades-in-arms, doing many shows together. Vivienne was our dynamic field commander, the most brilliant adventurer of them all. Not exactly Christmas, but it looks Christmas-y - I'm am wearing red...sort of - and every day spent with those two brilliant women was like Christmas!

Have you been naughty or nice this year?

Nice some days, naughty others and sometimes just plain evil.

What's on your Christmas list?

What I want for Christmas is a great big dog. My husband is resistant but I'm wearing him down.

How will you be spending Christmas Day?

Either Los Angeles or Melbourne or Brighton. It sort of depends.

What's your favourite Christmas song of all time?

Snoopy versus The Red Baron.

Who do you want to kiss under the mistletoe?

My husband - if he buys me a dog.

What're the best Christmas present you ever received?

My grandmother gave me her Singer sewing machine when I was seven years old. I still have it.

What were your 2016 highlights?

Watching my son Early in the school play, my husband release his beautiful new record and designing the wonderful Street Sweeper dress.

How will you usher in the New Year?

With huge trepidation. I love this sweet old fragile world and I'm a little worried for its future.

What are your New Year's Resolutions?

I don't know. To be a little bit naughtier and a little bit nicer.