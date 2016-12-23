christmas with sunflower bean

Well isn't this adorable? As little saint Nick hangs a decoration on the tree, Julia meets the big man for the first time and Jacob works the Christmas party in his very best shirt. This is Christmas through the ages with your favourite band. Gigging their way across the globe while somehow managing to record and release killer debut album Human Ceremony, 2016 belonged to Sunflower Bean. Just before the New Yorkers escape for well-deserved breaks with their families, let them get you in the mood with their favourite festive tunes, tour tales and the things at the top of their Christmas lists. Deck the halls with Beans and holly!

Happy Christmas, Sunflower Bean! Have you been naughty or nice this year?

Jacob: A little bit of both ;)

Nick: Nice and naughty lol

Julia: Straight naughty.

What's on your Christmas list?

Jacob: For the government to shutdown the DAPL construction and respect the lives of Native Americans.

Julia: Now that we are home from tour, I realise I need some basic things for my house... a vacuum? Some new pots and pans? Boring stuff. AND a Rickenbacker.

Nick: Endless supply of drumsticks.

How will you be spending Christmas day?

Jacob: With my family and friends in South Jersey.

Nick: With the fam in Long Island.

Julia: In Germany with my mom! She found a weird little river cruise, and we're just gonna hang out. It's gonna be great.

What's your favourite Christmas song of all time?

Nick: The little drummer boy.

Julia: I have two. Lookin' for Santa by the Hungry Dutchmen (my mom and dad met in this band and are in the video as the bass player and keyboard player) and The Waitresses song, Christmas Wrapping. I love the Waitresses!

Who do you want to kiss under the mistletoe?

Nick: Hannibal Burres.

Jacob: My girlfriend, Crista.

Julia: Santa's Mom.

What're the best/worst Christmas present you ever received?

Nick: One time a special friend bought me nice hazelnut coffee.

What were your 2016 highlights?

Nick: So many things, maybe going to Asia for the first time and playing in Shanghai.

Julia: Having our album come out was a huge accomplishment for my heart, and I am really proud of all the touring we did this year. We travelled so much and saw so many new things, I can't wait to do it again.

What're your hopes for 2017?

Julia: Make another record!!!!

How will you usher in the New Year?

Julia: Maybe playing a show, definitely partying.

What are your New Year's resolutions?

Jacob: I don't believe in new years resolutions but I do think it is a good time of year to reflect on where you stand in the world and what it means to be alive.

Photography Eleanor Hardwick