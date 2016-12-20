​christmas with pyper america smith

With her icy white hair and piercing blue stare, Pyper America Smith looks more at home in the wintery hills of Narnia than she does on the catwalk. Nevertheless, she made her runway debut last year, walking for the likes of Moschino, Giorgio Armani and Philip Plein. Since then the 19-year-old beauty and Next model has starred in campaigns for Calvin Klein, Moncler and Forever 21. She even appeared in a campaign for H&M alongside her siblings - Lucky Blue, Queen Starlie, and Daisy Clementine - who btw are also her fellow Atomics band mates. When she's not prancing down the catwalk or vamping it up in a campaign you can find her lolling around on Instagram, pretending to be a Beverley Hills mom. She's really quite convincing.

Happy Christmas Pyper! Talk us through what's going on in your Christmas photo…

I'm only sitting on Santa's lap so I could get my candy cane and go.

Have you been naughty or nice this year?

I think I have been pretty nice… Let's say 98% nice!

What's on your Christmas list?

Chocolate, candy, a couch and a pair of Superga sneakers.

How will you be spending Christmas Day?

I will be in Los Angeles with my family and loved ones. Usually on Christmas Day we just bake and watch movies. When I was growing up in Utah, we would play in the snow all day, I'm kind of sad it wont be snowy in LA… unless we have a Christmas miracle?

What's your favourite Christmas song?

Rockin' around the Christmas Tree by Brenda Lee.

Who do you want to kiss under the mistletoe?

Brandon Thomas Lee.

What is the best Christmas present you have ever received?

When I was 8 years old I was given a little red heart shaped electric guitar from this brand called Daisy Rock — they made the cutest girly guitars.

…And the worst?

The worst Christmas gift that I ever received has to be this glass doll that my Grandma gave me when I was 15, it would just sit on my shelf staring at me.



What were your 2016 highlights?

I had a lot of game changers this year. I was lucky enough to be part of a huge campaign for OPI, and I have also been working on a super secret collaboration that I am very excited about. I can't talk about it just yet but I'm really looking forward to its launch next year.

How will you usher in the New Year?

I'm going to boogie right into the New Year!

What are your New Year's resolutions?

Last year, I made a resolution to wake up early and make the most of my day from the get go, I feel like I have done that which has inspired me to make real resolutions. Next year I would like to cook more and master some recipes.