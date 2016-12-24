christmas with mø





MØ was flipping her hair back and forth when Willow Smith was just a baby, and now she's Major Lazer's secret weapon. With an addictive energy and impossibly catchy music, our Danish girl just lived out her Spice Girl fantasy by performing Say You'll Be There with Mel C. This year also saw the ex punk princess make her own fanzine, bleach her hair, and make being suspended in the air over the desert look cooler than it ever has before. MØ's come a long way since i-D made her music video for Walk This Way back in 2015 and she deserves a break, but first, let's go back to a time when she was just a little elf with big ideas...

Happy Christmas MØ! Have you been naughty or nice this year?

I was sweeter last year I think.

What's on your Christmas list?

A little indoor palm tree.

How will you be spending Christmas day?

With my family as always!

What's your favourite Christmas song of all time?

Mary's Boy Child by Boney M.

Who do you want to kiss under the mistletoe?

I think I would like to kiss Darth Vader

What was the worst Christmas present you ever received?

The worst present I got was when I was 10. I had specifically wished for a Barbie horse. My dad got me a cheap, poorly made version of it and I cried all evening.

And the best?

The best present I have ever received was when I was about 13 and I got a really cool pair of black fake buffalo shoes. I was so happy about them. They were fake but I was ok with that.

What were your 2016 highlights?

Playing Glastonbury and Fallon, going to Japan and Korea, and rediscovering reading.

What're your hopes for 2017?

I never say what I wish for because I am afraid to jinx it, but I have a lot of dreams for 2017!

How will you usher in the New Year?

I'll be in Sydney on tour in Australia hugging a koala bear.

What are your New Year's resolutions?

My New Year's resolution would be to be more politically involved.

