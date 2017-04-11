chloë sevigny's next short film looks at our obsession with the occult

Chloë Sevigny has always been a beloved queen of the indies. But after a lifetime of living it up on the fringe, she's ready to go mainstream. Fresh off her directorial debut with the short film Kitty, she told Vanity Fair that for her next project she wants to go bigger, much bigger. With her eyes set on directing a feature she reflects, "I would like to do something mainstream... The goal isn't for me to do some art-house thing —I would like to do something on a bigger level, like The Others or Pan's Labyrinth. Harry Potter, for crying out loud!"

It's an ambitious jump, but one we suspect someone with her impressive skill set could manage. After all, she's already showed her ability to move between acting, directing, styling, designing, modelling and writing.

Previously the queen of the underground scene has expressed frustration with some of the "so-called auteurs" she'd worked with, noting the way they treated their cast left her with a "total disdain for directors." With that in mind, it's understandable why she'd want to jump in and try create a more constructive environment for other actors across her own projects. The next of which will be another short film, baby steps after all.

This time, she's inspired by "this whole witchy-poo feather thing." Continuing, "There are all these girls that are into witchery and tarot and crystals. Something around that — and then something really scary happening." Sounds like she is gearing up for Harry Potter's magical world after all.