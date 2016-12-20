chloé reportedly eyeing top louis vuitton designer

Chloé spring/summer 16

Chloé have held meetings with Natacha Ramsay-Levi, a Louis Vuitton designer and longtime associate of Nicolas Ghesquière WWD reports. The publication remains hesitant to tout another fashion shakeup, writing, "the likelihood of an engagement could not immediately be learned." It suggests fashion's seemingly eternal game of musical chairs mightn't pick up again just yet.

Chloé's current creative director is British designer Clare Waight Keller, who took over from Hannah MacGibbon in 2011. Waight Keller stepped down as creative director at Pringle of Scotland to accept the Chloé position, and prior to that, she worked under Tom Ford at Gucci as senior women's designer.

Meanwhile, Natacha Ramsay-Levi began her career under Nicolas Ghesquière during his Balenciaga tenure, and briefly remained there after his departure before rejoining him at Vuitton.

WWD report that both women remain under contract until the close of Paris Fashion Week, scheduled to run from late February to early March. It seems any shakeups will have to wait until Fashion month ends.