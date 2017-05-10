childish gambino is throwing a vr screening party for awaken, my love! in london

Taking time out from shooting the second season of his "Twin Peaks with rappers" sitcom baby Atlanta, playing young Lando in the forthcoming Star Wars movie, and preparing for his role as Simba in the live action remake of The Lion King, Childish Gambino, or as his mum calls him, Donald Glover, is putting on a party for his London fans on 17 May.

Yes, we're well aware that Awaken, My Love! came out back in December, but luckily for those who like their music to come with nice futuristic imagery, the record is having a Virtual Reality vinyl release. The package comes with a 3D viewer so you can dive headfirst into all that beautiful 360° footage shot at Gambino's PHAROS concert in Joshua Tree last summer, when he performed the release in full for the very first - currently only - time.

But enough of that. Want to come to a party where things look like they're happening all around you? Where the drinks are free and the music supplied by your favourite musician? House of Vans are hosting, the tickets are free and they're available here. The ballot opens today so cross your fingers and hopefully we'll see you there.