chance the rapper surprised npr office workers with a casual performance

After providing a firework-heavy set at Governors Ball, Chance the Rapper offered a more stripped-back show earlier today. The Chicago artist performed a surprise set for NPR's Tiny Desk series. At the broadcasting company's world headquarters in Washington D.C., Chance performed a poem reading and three songs for employees. Snaps of his appearance are circulating all over Twitter, the star captured wearing a beige version of his signature "3" baseball cap and a clean white t-shirt with black jeans.

There's some great footage of NPR workers hustling their way down the stairs as fast as possible once Chance's presence was known.

One NPR worker tweeted that Chance performed a touching cover of a Stevie Wonder song. What else do we know? Well, apparently on his way out he grabbed a donut off someone's desk.

No word on when the performance will be uploaded to NPR's Youtube channel, but let's hope it's sooner rather than later.

In the meantime, peep Chance's NPR office pass (which features his birth name: Chancelor Bennett) below.