chance the rapper drops surprise christmas mixtape with jeremih

If Gucci is the East Atlanta Santa, Chance is South Side Chicago's Christmas Angel. The Summer Friends MC has recently shown his love for the snowy season as the musical guest on SNL's annual Christmas episode, following a Sasha-approved performance at the White House for the Obama family's emotional last tree lighting spectacular. Chance has now recruited his Chi Town buddy Jeremih for a full-blown Christmas mixtape titled Merry Christmas Lil' Mama. Hannibal Buress and Noname also appear on the festive nine-track gift.

While Chance undoubtably brings most of the good cheer, the mixtape is truly a collaborative effort. Jeremih's understated reworking of The Jackson 5's I Want You Back on Stranger at the Table is a definite highlight. Buress's interjections — including the line "Christmas. Oh, I love Christmas / Being obligated to buy shit for people at a certain time of the year" on the otherwise ebullient jingle "All the Way" — add just the right amount of harmless holiday pessimism.

It's been an all-around excellent year for Chance. In the past few months he's brought a blockbuster music festival to his Chicago hometown, led a parade to the polling booths through the same city streets, starred in Kenzo's H&M collaboration campaign, and picked up no fewer than seven Grammys for his excellent Coloring Book mixtape. Last night he finally received the ultimate pop culture honor — a shout-out on the game show Jeopardy!