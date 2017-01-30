About

      30 January 2017

      catch jonatan leandoer127 in london this weekend at rinse's tate tanks event

      Rinse pair the Swedish rapper with sculptor Athena Papadopoulos for a music-art mash up this Sunday.

      Following live sessions in the Tate Tanks back in 2012, then Tate Lates in 2014, Rinse have outdone themselves for 2017. In keeping with the collaborative culture of the Tate Exchange, this Sunday 5 February's event is the first in a series intended to bring together rising stars from the music and art worlds.

      Between the hours of midday and 6pm, London based Toronto artist Athena Papdopoulos, known for her unsettling sculptures, will take over the Tate Exchange space to create an installation in real time. Audience participation is encouraged. Athena will later be joined by Yung Lean for a live performance (the UK debut) of his self-released Psychopath Ballads as Jonatan Leandoer127. 

      Read: Yung Lean talks coming of age, dream analysis, and becoming the very character he created.

