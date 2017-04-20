catch an extended look at sofia coppola’s new dark gothic thriller

Sofia Coppola with the cast. Image via IMDB.

When the teaser trailer for Sofia Coppola's new southern gothic thriller The Beguiled dropped earlier this year, it was pretty clear things were going to get dark. Now with the release of the full-length trailer, it's evident just how far the queen of sun-dappled romance is taking things.

We've already been introduced to the troupe of willowy blonde beauties, led by a very menacing Nicole Kidman, hiding out in a Virginia boarding school during the American Civil War. This trailer reveals that they're hardly innocent bystanders, but rather the real dark heart of the film. After taking in a wounded Union Army soldier, played by Colin Farrell, dynamics between the isolated women break down as they turn first on each other, then on him. We won't give anything more away: just watch the trailer. But we are left asking... what did she need that anatomy book for?

The Beguiled will be in theatres 23 June.