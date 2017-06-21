casting dior homme spring/summer 18

Kris Van Assche's Dior Homme trips through the pain, pleasure and rebellion of youth. For autumn/winter 17 -- the Belgian designer's tenth year at the helm -- he paid homage to the teen tribes he loves and is inspired by; new wavers, punk rockers, hardcore ravers and gabber dancers. Those who've energised and animated his dark minimalist take on Dior's luxury heritage. Youth has always been at the centre of his vision.

What next? After re-presenting the collection in Tokyo earlier this year, Kris is back on home turf in Paris this season. Inspired, we're reliably informed, by late nights in summer, teenage parties and staying up all night for the first time.

Ahead of his spring/summer 18 show in Paris this weekend, Kris has given us an exclusive glimpse into the casting process (you'll have to wait until the weekend to see the clothes!) that goes into choosing the boys that populate Kris' fashion world. Featuring enigmatic shots of topless of boys and snatches of conversations. This will whet you appetite for the weekend no doubt, with the show taking place on Saturday afternoon.

