cass bird and caroline newell capture three major models, just hanging out

Guinevere wears jacket and trousers Haider Ackermann. Carolyn wears dress Joseph. Malgosia wears T-shirt Haider Ackermann. Trousers Masha Ma.
Malgosia wears dress Céline. Briefs Eres.
Guinevere and Carolyn wear pantashoes Balenciaga.
Carolyn wears top, vest and trousers Joseph. Malgosia wears trousers and belt Hermès.
Malgosia wears coat, shirt and apron Céline.
Guinevere wears dress Alexander McQueen. Shoes Céline. Hanging (from left to right) dress Valentino. Trousers Stella McCartney. Dress Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci. Jacket Alexander McQueen. Dress Valentino.
Guinevere wears shirt Raf Simons x Robert Mapplethorpe Foundation.
Guinevere wears top and skirt Prada. Carolyn and Malgosia wear bathrobes stylist's own. Breifs Eres.
Guinevere wears all clothing Dior. Carolyn wears coat Miu Miu. Trousers Kenzo.
Guinevere wears top and skirt Prada. Briefs Stella McCartney.
Guinevere wears top and skirt Prada. Carolyn wears apron Vetements. Malgosia wears top and trousers Stella McCartney.
Photography Cass Bird
Styling Caroline Newell
Hair Bob Recine at The Wall Group using Rodin. Make-up Hannah Murray at Art + Commerce. Nail technician Megumi Yamamoto at Susan Price NYC. Photography assistance Jon Heller, Clay Howard Smith. Digital technician Anthony Miller. Styling assistance Philip Smith, Jamie Ortega and Jordyn Payne. Hair assistance Shingo Shibata, Kabuto Okuzawa. Make-up assistance Sophie Haig. Models Carolyn Murphy at IMG. Guinevere Van Seenus at The Lions. Malgosia Bela at The Society.
Topics:fashion, fashion stories, cass bird, caroline newell, the creativity issue, carolyn murphy, guinevere van seenus, malgosia bela