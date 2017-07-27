About

      capturing the inimitable style of afropunk 2017

      Follow Adama Jalloh's lens through London's Printworks (and up the stairs to our BBZ x i-D: MY YARD installation), as we meet the young lovers and dreamers that made this year's Afropunk so special.

      Laurence Sessou, 38, therapist, model and artist

      What makes Afropunk so special?
      Celebrating myself and my vibrant community.

      What song makes you want to start a revolution?
      Dans la Sauce, Reniss.

      @moniasse_artist_muse

      Abdel Queta Tavare

      @abdelkeitatavares

      Jeanie Crystal, 27, art student

      What makes Afropunk so special?
      It's the only festival that celebrates the role the of black musicians in the history and future of punk. 

      What do you stand up for?
      Justice for the residents of Grenfell Tower. 

       Magdalene Lepri, 25, artist and shop clerk

      Why is London such an exciting city to live in?
      As long as diversity thrives, London will never run out of creativity. 

      What music makes you want to start a revolution?
      Kojey Radical!

      @mgdln92

      Musata Nyawwo Bhima, 25, fashion designer, poet, artist and dancer

      What makes Afropunk so special?
      POC coming together, embracing each other, celebrating love and supporting one another. 

      What song makes you want to start a revolution?
      My People Hold on, Eddie Kendrixx.

      Nadine Artois, 28, run Pxssy Palace

      What makes London such an exciting city to live in?
      Because there are so many QTPOC.

      What song makes you want to start a revolution?
      I don't need a song, but Princess Nokia makes me feel things.

      @nadineartois

       Ayesha Tan Jones, 23, artist

      What makes Afropunk so special?
      The community.

      Why is London such an inspiring city to live in?
      Always new people to meet and inspire you.

      @ayeshatanjones

      Ramario Chevoy, 27, dancer, stylist and model

      What causes do you stand up for?
      Equal rights, freedom of speech.

      What song makes you want to start a revolution?
      F.U.B.U., Solange.

      @ramariochevoy

      Bella Sontez, 23, model and songwriter

      What causes do you stand up for?
      Intersectional feminism.

      What song makes you want to start a revolution?
      U.N.I.T.Y., Queen Latifah.

      @bellasontez

      Credits

      Photography Adama Jalloh

