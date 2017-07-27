capturing the inimitable style of afropunk 2017

Laurence Sessou, 38, therapist, model and artist

What makes Afropunk so special?

Celebrating myself and my vibrant community.

What song makes you want to start a revolution?

Dans la Sauce, Reniss.

@moniasse_artist_muse

Abdel Queta Tavare

@abdelkeitatavares

Jeanie Crystal, 27, art student

What makes Afropunk so special?

It's the only festival that celebrates the role the of black musicians in the history and future of punk.

What do you stand up for?

Justice for the residents of Grenfell Tower.

Magdalene Lepri, 25, artist and shop clerk

Why is London such an exciting city to live in?

As long as diversity thrives, London will never run out of creativity.

What music makes you want to start a revolution?

Kojey Radical!

@mgdln92

Musata Nyawwo Bhima, 25, fashion designer, poet, artist and dancer

What makes Afropunk so special?

POC coming together, embracing each other, celebrating love and supporting one another.

What song makes you want to start a revolution?

My People Hold on, Eddie Kendrixx.

Nadine Artois, 28, run Pxssy Palace

What makes London such an exciting city to live in?

Because there are so many QTPOC.

What song makes you want to start a revolution?

I don't need a song, but Princess Nokia makes me feel things.

@nadineartois

Ayesha Tan Jones, 23, artist

What makes Afropunk so special?

The community.

Why is London such an inspiring city to live in?

Always new people to meet and inspire you.

@ayeshatanjones

Ramario Chevoy, 27, dancer, stylist and model

What causes do you stand up for?

Equal rights, freedom of speech.

What song makes you want to start a revolution?

F.U.B.U., Solange.

@ramariochevoy

Bella Sontez, 23, model and songwriter

What causes do you stand up for?

Intersectional feminism.

What song makes you want to start a revolution?

U.N.I.T.Y., Queen Latifah.

@bellasontez