burberry hires another famous teen: jude law's daughter iris

Iris Law, daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost, has landed her first major beauty campaign. The 16-year-old joins the Burberry family, where fellow British celebrity child Brooklyn Beckham will no doubt make her feel at home.

Iris' older brother Rafferty Law has also been trying his hand at modelling, after signing to Select in 2015. His packed portfolio features an i-D appearance and a trip down the runway for DKNY. Is it just us, or does it feels as if more and more celebrity kids are popping up each season? At certain houses, the casting trend feels like the new normal.

Some of the new faces come from fashion families, like Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber (who's also nabbed a major beauty contract, as a face of Marc Jacobs Beauty) or the ever-present Hadid sisters. Others have Hollywood pedigree, like Lily Rose Depp, who led Chanel's N°5 L'EAU campaign. Either way, these genetically gifted teens are settling in to stay.