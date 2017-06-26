​brooklyn beckham’s guide to taking great pics

Brooklyn Beckham has released his very own photobook at the tender age of 18. The book is a series of snapshots and intimate passages of text that capture and document his life. From portraits of his brothers to pictures of his various travels, each chapter tells a different story through Brooklyn's own eyes. His photos, his words, his life, this is, as the tile suggests, what he sees.

Predictably, the book has gone down a storm with Brooklyn's young fans. But perhaps, even more predictable, because, well the internet, the book has gone down less well with others. Taking to their various social media platforms, critics, haters, and photographers alike have voiced their disdain for young Becks, waxing lyrical about everything from nepotism to shit photography. "Huge fan of Brooklyn Beckham's terrible photographs and even worse captions," tweeted the Independent's arts editor Alice Jones.

But, like, give the guy a break. He's 18 and still learning. To quote Random House, who released a statement defending the youngster's work, "WHAT I SEE is a book for teenagers, by a teenager, which gives Brooklyn's fans broader insight into his world seen through his unique and creative perspective." H8ers always gone h8, but at i-D we're fans not critics, and so to celebrate the release of his very first book, we caught up with Golden Balls Jr, to find out how it's all going.

Don't try this at home. My parents were so angry when they saw this. So stupid. (Cool shot though.)

He owes it all to his dad…

"When I moved to London my dad bought me my first camera. I started taking some photos and realised how much I loved the whole process. From there I began carrying a camera with me everywhere. Literally everywhere. I studied photography at college and learnt more, and I'm going to do a degree in it next."

He like to keep things natural…

"My style is raw. I don't retouch anything. It's very of the moment -- snapshots of people, places, and moments in time."

Untitled

He finds inspiration all around him…

"I love Nick Knight, David Sims, Alasdair McLellan, Steven Meisel. All the contemporary fashion greats. In terms of what inspires me to take an image -- it can be anything. That's why I take my camera with me everywhere. And it's always turned on so I can capture what I see instantly."

His photography is very instinctual…

"Have your camera ready at all times… nothing over stylised."

Untitled (Coney Island)

If he were to shoot his very own cover of i-D….

"It would be black and white. A tight crop. I mean that would just be the most amazing opportunity ever. I'd need to think about how I'd want to do it for a long time!"

WHAT I SEE by Brooklyn Beckham is published on 29th June by Penguin Random House UK in hardback, priced £16.99.

The book, which contains 300 images, will be launched with an exhibition in partnership with Polo Ralph Lauren at Christie's 103 New Bond Street, London, on 27th June. The exhibition will run until 7th July before moving to Los Angeles in August.

To celebrate publication Brooklyn will be meeting fans at 3 book signings; Manchester on 30th June, Liverpool on 1st July and London on 2nd July. For full details please visit penguin-platform.tumblr.com/WhatISeeFAQs

Untitled (Grand Central Station)