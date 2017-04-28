boy better know are taking over the o2

Boy Better Know have announced a day-long acquisition of London's O2 Arena. Taking place on 27 August, the Grime collective -- consisting of brothers Skepta and JME; as well as non-brothers Wiley, Jammer, Frisco et al -- will be throwing a "day of music, film, gaming, sport, food and London lifestyle". They announced it all with some sort of BBK bat signal on the side of the building last night (see JME's tweet above).

The whole thing follows on from the news that BBK will be headlining the Other Stage at Glastonbury this June and, according to a bit we've just copied and pasted from the press release, the collective "will be using the various music venues and bars, the cinema, the restaurants and communal spaces to create another unforgettable moment of greatness in their home town." You can't say fairer than that, can you.

Register for further information and a chance to access the pre-sale at boybetterknow.com.