boiler room x whp x the hacienda acid house pool party this weekend anyone?

This Sunday 16 April at Victoria Baths in Manchester, party gods The Warehouse Project, Boiler Room and The Hacienda will unite to recreate The Other Side of Midnight (OSM) acid house pool party thrown by Tony Wilson and Factory Records back in 1988. Then broadcast on national television, the 2017 version will be streamed live on Boiler Room with a soundtrack from A Guy Called Gerald, as in the original.

The same pool will be refilled for the first time in 30 years, with DJ sets also coming from Hacienda resident Jon Dasilva and acid house legend Danny Rampling, as well as Artwork and MNLTH. Expect wetsuits, inflatables and plenty of acid house. Stay wet!

Boiler Room and The Warehouse Project are also throwing an acid house special at Gorilla in Manchester on Saturday night to get you warmed up, with further details and tickets available here.