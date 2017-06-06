this blondie x garbage playlist will save your life

I'm an angry young woman, HBU? The thing about being an AYW is that you have to find an outlet to pipe your enragement through, otherwise it sticks with you and your shoulders get that sore thing in them and it's really not comfy, and you know you carry your face that way and everyone tells you to cheer up and really you just want to tell them where to go, but you can't because you are too pissed off with the fact that they exist. So what do you do? I guess you find a musician or two that you identify with, stick your headphones in and breathe.

Which is why we are so happy to have both Blondie and Garbage in our lives. In our real lives. Obviously they exist here on the internet, but the good news for you and me is that they have joined forces and are touring together for six whole weeks this summer. Can you imagine? That's some very powerful vibe on stage.

Parping our rage and rapture (which coincidentally is the name of their tour, don't @me), through the groundbreaking discography of both bands - we invite you to lose your proverbial shit to the bit in Paranoid where Shirley Manson drops a key and hits the low notes, belting out "I think I'm paranoid" with enough force to actually make you paranoid. We request your presence at Deborah Ann Harry's rap in rapture, please take our hand and jig round the room to Garbage's iconic hit, Stupid Girl. And don't forget to get ready to start bouncing on the spot to Call Me, a song that celebrates its 38th birthday this year and still sounds fresher than the freshest meme.

Anyway, here's our best of list, our favourite songs from two iconic, life changing, inspiring bands. And the tour dates are below too.

Blondie & Garbage Tour Dates

July 5 - Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

July 7 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

July 8 - Las Vegas NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater

July 12 - Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

July 14 - Nampa, ID @ Idaho Center Amphitheatre

July 16 - Englewood, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

July 18 - Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

July 19 - Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah's Council Bluffs Hotel & Casino

July 21 - Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino-Mystic Showroom

July 22 - Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

July 25 - Lewiston, NY @ Artpark

July 26 - Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre For Performing Arts

July 28 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre

July 29 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 30 - Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

August 1 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

August 2 - Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts

August 5 - Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater

August 8 - Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Live Arena

August 9 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

August 11 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live

August 12 - Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

