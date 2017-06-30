About

    The VICEChannels

      music Frankie Dunn 30 June 2017

      black coffee made an ibiza appreciation mix

      It sounds like sun and good vibes.

      black coffee made an ibiza appreciation mix black coffee made an ibiza appreciation mix black coffee made an ibiza appreciation mix

      Off to Ibiza this summer? Wish you were? South African DJ and producer Black Coffee's been out there for a month already and won't be leaving until the end of September. He's got a Saturday residency at Hi Ibiza, the shiny new club by the people behind day party haven Ushuaia and has called on friends and contemporaries from across the globe to join the line-up. To celebrate, the house icon (certified Best Deep House DJ according to the 2016 International DJ Awards) and Red Bull Music Academy grad circa 2003, has made us a mix to watch the Ibiza sun set to. Dive in.

      Credits

      Text Frankie Dunn

      Connect to i-D’s world! Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

      Topics:music, mixes, ibiza, black coffee, i-dj

      Recommended

      Connect with i-D

      Most Popular

      comments powered by Disqus

      Today on i-D

      Load More

      featured on i-D

      More Features