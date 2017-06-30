black coffee made an ibiza appreciation mix

Off to Ibiza this summer? Wish you were? South African DJ and producer Black Coffee's been out there for a month already and won't be leaving until the end of September. He's got a Saturday residency at Hi Ibiza, the shiny new club by the people behind day party haven Ushuaia and has called on friends and contemporaries from across the globe to join the line-up. To celebrate, the house icon (certified Best Deep House DJ according to the 2016 International DJ Awards) and Red Bull Music Academy grad circa 2003, has made us a mix to watch the Ibiza sun set to. Dive in.