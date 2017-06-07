watch björk transforming into a surreal rave jellyfish for notget

Why have one music video when you can have two? Following on from the release -- first at Iceland Airwaves festival in Reykjavik in November 2016 and then online this April -- of the spectacular VR video for emotional Vulnicura track Notget, Björk has blessed us with a second visual fantasy.

Directed again by Warren Du Preez and Nick Thornton Jones, and with masks and shared creative direction from the brilliant James Merry, we find Björk in a fantastical animal queendom once more. Appearing as a dark moth biding its time amongst the black undulating walls of a somewhat bodily cave, she also appears as a sea creature with pulsing facial coral and then transforms into a rave-ready jelly fish, as you probably will too.

