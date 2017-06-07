About

      news Charlotte Gush 7 June 2017

      watch björk transforming into a surreal rave jellyfish for notget

      Having embodied a flaming, glittering sea creature in the initial VR version of the video, Björk and James Merry have concocted even more fantastical animal personas in this second visual.

      Why have one music video when you can have two? Following on from the release -- first at Iceland Airwaves festival in Reykjavik in November 2016 and then online this April -- of the spectacular VR video for emotional Vulnicura track Notget, Björk has blessed us with a second visual fantasy.

      Directed again by Warren Du Preez and Nick Thornton Jones, and with masks and shared creative direction from the brilliant James Merry, we find Björk in a fantastical animal queendom once more. Appearing as a dark moth biding its time amongst the black undulating walls of a somewhat bodily cave, she also appears as a sea creature with pulsing facial coral and then transforms into a rave-ready jelly fish, as you probably will too. 

      Credits

      Text Charlotte Gush

