bfc announces designer fashion fund 2017 shortlist

Congratulations are in order for Huishan Zhang, Mother of Pearl, Osman, palmer//harding, Shrimps, Sophie Hulme, and Toogood who have just been shortlisted for the much coveted BFC Designer Fashion Fund 2017. Unlike in previous years, this year the Fund will be focusing on introducing key expertise to assist with development and growth, while the £200,000 grant will be divided between three recipients.

"This year's shortlist is an excellent demonstration of the breadth of fashion talent in this country," said Fund Committee Chair Alexandra Shulman, "Any one of them will be a worthy recipient of funding that is specifically designed to help their business in a very targeted way so that it can grow into a greater role on the global fashion stage."

"All the designers have demonstrated incredible talent and strong business skills," adds Caroline Rush, Chief Executive of the British Fashion Council, "I believe they all have the potential to become the UK's next global brands and the new format of the Fund will help them achieve that goal."

Designers, who will be judged on their potential to develop into a global designer brand, are to be interviewed by the Fund Judging Committee on Thursday 2 February, with the winner being announced on Tuesday 4 April 2017. Good luck all!

