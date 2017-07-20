beyoncé's wax figures are all whack

This article was originally published by i-D US.

A Beyoncé lookalike is always going to pale in comparison to the real deal, but the "Beyoncé" wax figure currently on view at Madame Tussauds took that fact a bit too literally. A photo of the statue was posted by a fan who had visited the museum's Orlando outpost recently, and safe to say, Twitter is not impressed by this Illuminati mess. The Beyhive even got the hashtag #TussaudsSoWhite trending in reaction to the whitewashed disaster.

The Tussaud empire clearly has something against the Formation singer. Allure editor Michelle Lee even questioned whether the wax figure makers had ever seen Beyoncé, while another fan on Twitter accurately compared the new terrifying tribute to "a poor man's Mariah Carey with some Lindsay Lohan mixed in." Evidently Orlando thought its sculpting game outstripped that of its cousin in Niagara Falls, Ontario, which recently unveiled an injustice so disturbing it prompted an official investigation. Hint: if your wax statue needs a name tag, you should probably go back to the drawing board. Tussauds needs to start paying attention to the backlash — and taking representation seriously.

Theory: Beyoncé wax figure makers have never seen Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/bZ2PWCUzUs — Michelle Lee (@heymichellelee) July 19, 2017

Why Beyonce wax statue look like Lindsay Lohan smashed Jenna Jameson??? pic.twitter.com/WLolIdAzim — Legends (@LegendsofCH) July 19, 2017

Something's not qwhite right with this wax figure of @Beyonce. pic.twitter.com/66NT8RjTWK — Alex Skinner (@AlexSkinner) July 18, 2017

Beyoncé has 90 wax statues around the world, and they all look like "Jill" from pilates — Jawn Mendes. (@lifeofthecarter) July 18, 2017