beyonce’s pregnancy announcement brings some light to 2017

We know the world feels like a very dark and scary place right now, but Beyonce's brief and beautiful pregnancy announcement might be the ray of positivity and loveliness you need to get through the week. The superstar broke the news on her Instagram, dressed as a Tumblr-styled virgin Mary, surrounded by flowers, belly out and perfect.

The caption simply read, "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters." At the time of writing the post had attracted over five million likes and 288k comments in barely three hours — our bet is that by the end of today it will be the most liked Instagram image of all time.

Considering how much their first child Blue Ivy, now five, inspired both Bey and Jay Z's music, we can't wait to see what these two additions bring to their work. You may now return to your joyous weeping.

@beyonce