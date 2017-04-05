beyonce’s new music video features home footage shot by jay z

Beyonce's marriage to Jay Z isn't only one of music's most solid partnerships, but also one of the most fruitful. They've recorded together, toured together, and their (alleged) marital trouble served as the inspiration for one of the biggest releases of the decade.

Now she's continuing to knit her relationship and her work together, releasing new video Die With You, and a playlist, in honour of their ninth wedding anniversary. The track itself might sound familiar: she debuted it in a live video to mark their second year of marriage, and has played it at several shows.The first clip showed a very casually dressed Bey playing the track on the piano and was shot by Jay himself.

This fresh offering is a compilation of home videos tracking their relationships over the years. After Lemonade offered such a brutally honest look at the trials of staying in love and making it work for over a decade, Die With You is a clear statement that things between the two are well back on track as Beyonce sings "I don't have any reason to cry, and I have every reason to smile".

The accompanying playlist was actually made for Jay, and includes a selection of tracks we assume are on high rotation in the Carter-Knowles household. In the mix are Prince, Sade, Feist, Kanye, Stevie Wonder and Ella Fitzgerald. While none of their tracks appear, we're taking the inclusion of Brigitte Bardot and Serge Gainsbourg's Bonnie and Clyde as a nod to their 2002 classic.

