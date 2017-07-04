beyoncé and jay-z have reportedly trademarked the names rumi and sir carter

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 19, 2017 at 5:12pm PDT

This article originally appeared on i-D US.

After several false alarms and false hopes, the real names of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's twins may finally have been revealed… in the strangest of ways.

The newborn Geminis were finally released home after their premature arrival on or around Monday June 26, which is the same day that legal documents were drawn up (by BGK Trademark Holdings, Beyoncé's holding company) seeking to trademark the names Rumi Carter and Sir Carter (as first reported by TMZ). Big sister Blue also has her name trademarked. All three names open up the possibilities for eponymous future high chairs, teething rings, strollers, and more.

Should they shy away from baby products, the twins could always make waves by executive producing their parents' albums à la Asahd Khaled, or collaborating to create their own kid's clothing line like future BFF North West and her folks. Whatever the Carter kids do, it will be showstopping and great.

For now, we must wait and see. Back in 2013, Jay spoke to NME about another motivating factor in the decision to trademark his children's names: "People wanted to make products based on our child's name and you don't want anybody trying to benefit off your baby's name."

Congratulations to the Carter-Knowles family!