bernie sanders casually dropped your new favourite podcast

Bernie Sanders might no longer be the Democratic Party's dark horse, but he's still its dank meme lord — and its new favourite podcast host. The beloved Vermont Senator and Balenciaga muse took to Instagram over the weekend to announce The Bernie Sanders Show, an audio version of the Facebook Live talk show he launched earlier this month in an effort to keep pushing his progressive agenda forward. And you thought bringing an oversized print-out of a Trump tweet to the Senate floor meant he didn't "get" the internet.

"Election days come and go, but political and social revolutions that attempt to transform our society never end," Bernie wrote on Instagram yesterday. "Listen to The Bernie Sanders Show to stay informed on the political revolution, our focus in the fight for a progressive agenda and how Bernie and others are fighting back against the Trump administration and its efforts to divide us up."

The podcast has actually been available since late March, meaning there are already three 30-minute episodes ready to stream. Episode 1 features Rev. William Barber discussing mobilisation and modern civil rights issues, Episode 2 brings out fellow fashion icon Bill Nye for a chat on climate change, and Episode 3 continues the environmental convo with filmmaker/activist Josh Fox. But with Bernie fans ranging from Sonic Youth to Lily-Rose Depp, you never know who might show up during the remaining 1,380 days until Trump leaves office.