      music i-D Staff 18 July 2017

      behind the scenes at wireless: photographer olivia rose goes backstage at north london's wildest weekender

      Young Thug and Lil Yachty share a lovely hug and Novelist reflects on life.

      Young Thug and Lil Yachty

      i-D's good pal and straight up photographer Olivia Rose spent last weekend in the mad hot sun at Wireless, armed only with her camera, a lighter and a very keen eye.

      Heading straight for the VIP Village, Rose tracked down the weekend's star performers and newcomers alike; from Atlanta's Young Thug, Ty Dolla Sign and Lil Yachty to South London's Section Boyz and Dave.

      She also stepped outside of the VIP to round up the best of the rest, where the trends were tattoos (standard) and towels on heads (slightly less standard). "It's the punters that bring the vibe on the day! You can't not shoot the crowd when you're at a festival and Wireless just happens to have a lot of good crowd to choose from."

      Scroll below for Olivia's intimate portraits of today's biggest and best.

      Novelist

      Siobhan Bell

      D Double E

      Jorja Smith

      Dave

      Ty Dollar Sign

      Dex (BBK Africa)

      Abra

      Mist

      Maya Jama

      Credits

      Photography Olivia Rose

      Topics:music, culture, photography, wireless, wireless festival, young thug, lil yachty, olivia rose

