beat are throwing a free party and you’re all invited

Being the switched-on, music publication-consuming people that you are, you already know about our friends at BEAT. The quarterly music mag that has, since 2010, carved out a niche for itself somewhere between intelligence and irreverence, has just chucked out their 21st issue (featuring covers from Charli XCX, The xx, The Honey Hahs, Olly Alexander, Little Simz and Blondie), now they're gearing up to throw an all day party at London's trendy Ace Hotel. The best part? It's absolutely FREE.

Dubbed ACE to BEAT, the whole thing's taking place on 2 July with a lineup that boasts live performances and DJ sets from -- wait for it -- Blueprint Blue, Lao Ra, Rina Sawayama, Rytmeklubben, Abra Cadabra, Zoee, i-D Class of 2017 alumni Raye and PC Music maven Hannah Diamond. And more, apparently, who they are keeping up their sleeves, and will announce next week. There'll be some nice exclusive BEAT merch for you to get your hands on (probably not free) and we'll basically all go down and have a nice time, capiche?

"Obviously everyone loves a party," says BEAT head honcho Hanna Hanra. "Who doesn't want to see multiple acts, a bit like a festival, but with really nice bogs and drinks that aren't watered down?".

Absolutely nobody. But why did you decide to put on a party, Hanna? "Well frankly we needed to shake our waffles somewhere close to home with a real mix of music. Somewhere that had a roof and a hotdog stand and ended with east end Icon Jonny Woo busting out one of his infamous shows. Somewhere we can pop down for some top notch grub and THEN see Raye play. I mean HELLO!"

You can't say fairer than that can you, readers. RSVP here and get yourself down to London's Ace Hotel on 2 July. You know we will.