baserange: breaking underwear rules as we know them

Baserange is an underwear brand with body positivity at its heart. Fighting against the traditional visions of beauty, designers Blandine and Marie-Louise are forging ahead with their own inspiring ideas. They want beauty to mean being happy, from the inside out.

A celebration of everyone and every kind of body and booty, the two designers wanted to work with underwear to communicate stories and issues that they felt were important to all. As you may or may not have realised, buying pants can be a very 'one size fits all, maybe' experience. But, the pair "want to create something for people to look however they want to look, without setting boundaries and allow people to do whatever is right for them." Sounds good to us.

Hi girls, what's the ethos behind the brand?

We create our own beliefs instead of following preconceived ideas about how underwear brands are 'expected' to be. We believe in using as little retouching as possible in photos, we believe in working together.

We've been working closely with our factories to make our brand more sustainable season on season -- it is an ongoing process. But it's something we feel very passionately about.

How do you support body positivity?

We do our best to make clothes that make women feel comfortable wearing. To us, everything is beautiful; as long as there's space for people to carry their own identity and beliefs and embrace themselves.

We started Baserange because wanted to create underwear that didn't make breasts look a certain way, just because there's a preconceived notion dictated by society of how breasts should look. We think of underwear as a way of allowing people to be comfortable within themselves.

How were the models cast for the look book?

We work very closely with our photographer, Dan McMahon, who has created our imagery from the beginning. Often it's friends of friends, but we also reach out to people on Instagram when we are drawn to imagery they are posting. Realistically, it could be everybody and anybody, really it could, because there is always a different narrative, a story to tell. It's more about what these women do than how they look.

How do you think social media has influenced the way we perceive beauty?

It's incredibly beautiful to see how people tell their own stories, and have a platform that allows a multitude of voices to exist. In that sense it's much better that we, the consumer, decide what's interesting and what's not.

So, everybody's bodies are treated with equality. That's like, feminist pants, right?

Ha! Even though the word 'feminism' has a forward thinking message, showing your beliefs on equality through actions is more important right now. Words can be meaningful but are nothing without action.