About

    The VICEChannels

      culture Abraham Martinez 14 July 2017

      barb finally gets justice, with emmy nomination

      Shannon Purser of Stranger Things is up for Best Guest Actress in a Drama.

      barb finally gets justice, with emmy nomination barb finally gets justice, with emmy nomination barb finally gets justice, with emmy nomination
      still via youtube

      This article was originally posted on i-D US

      With all the hubbub surrounding this year's Emmy Award nominations, one nominee in particular came as a welcome surprise: Shannon Purser, aka Barb of Stranger Things, who scored an unexpected nod in the Guest Actress in a Drama category.

      It's the first Emmy nomination for the Atlanta native, who made her acting debut on the Duffer brothers' instantly iconic sci-fi Netflix series last summer.

      When news of Purser's nomination broke, the 20-year-old actress was quick to express her gratitude to her 385,000 Twitter followers and the Television Academy, tweeting: "Wow. I am so incredibly honored. Thank you so much."

      The star also extended her congratulations to fellow nominees including Alexis Bledel for her role as Ofglen in The Handmaid's Tale and Laverne Cox for Orange Is the New Black. Purser's Stranger Things costar Millie Bobbie Brown snagged a nomination of her own, in the Supporting Actress in a Drama category, for her performance as Eggo waffle aficionado Eleven.

      Purser's role as red-haired, uber-normal Barb made her a fan favorite, and one of the breakout stars of the series. Her character's untimely death after an encounter with a nasty Demogorgon sparked the militant #JusticeForBarb movement in which fans demanded a response from the show's directors.

      "We'll make sure there's some justice for Barb," the Duffer brothers told IGN. "People get very frustrated, understandably, that the town doesn't seem to be really dealing with Barb. That stuff is all happening. We're just not spending any screen time on it."

      Fans and critics alike have begun testing their theories to see if the next season of Stranger Things will deliver on that promise. While rumors of Barb's resurgence continue to circulate, Purser was quick to dispel these claims, telling the Chicago Tribune, "As far as I know, Barb is dead. Really, really dead."

      We will all have to wait and see when season two of Stranger Things premieres on Netflix on October 27.

      Credits

      Text Abraham Martinez

      Still via youtube

      Connect to i-D’s world! Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

      Topics:culture, film, barb, stranger things, emmys, actor, shannon purser

      Recommended

      Connect with i-D

      Most Popular

      comments powered by Disqus

      Today on i-D

      Load More

      featured on i-D

      More Features