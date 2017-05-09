​bad blood? katy perry gives super weird response to taylor swift feud rumours

Way back in the annals of 2014, Taylor Swift gathered the great (Serena Williams), the good (including Uzo Adubo) and the slightly odd (the entire US womens football team) into an epic #squad for her all-conquering 1989 world tour, syphoning off the very hottest ones into a scantily clad battle force for the Bad Blood music video. It was widely rumoured that the song was about a falling out between Swift and her ex-BFF/now-arch-enemy Katy Perry, and since Taylor's show of awesome female (if not feminist) power, fans have been impatiently awaiting Perry's response.

Roll on 2017, and Katy Perry is promoting her upcoming fifth studio album, which fans reckon might be called Witness (Katy hasn't confirmed this). Of course, the question everyone wants answered is whether it includes a clap back to Bad Blood. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Perry is asked about it and, well, she doesn't say no, giving instead this little gem of subterfuge: "There is no one thing that's calling out any one person". That clears that up then.

But there's more! You can make your own crack at deciphering Katy's full answer; God bless, and here it is:

"One thing to note is: You can't mistake kindness for weakness and don't come for me. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. And that's not to any one person and don't quote me that it is, because it's not. It's not about that. Honestly, when women come together and they decide to unite, this world is going to be a better place. Period end of story. But, let me say this: Everything has a reaction or a consequence so don't forget about that, okay, honey. [Laughs] We got to keep it real, honey. This record is not about anyone else! This record is about me being seen and heard so that I can see and hear everyone else! It's not even about me! It's about everything that I see out there that I digest. I think there's a healing in it for me and vulnerability. If people want to connect and be healed and feel vulnerable and feel empowered and strong, God bless and here it is".