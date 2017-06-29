he's back! azzedine alaïa returns to couture after six year hiatus

Photography Sølve Sundsbø [The Collector's Issue, no 328, 2013.]

Once in a blue moon Azzedine Alaïa presents a couture collection, and when he does, it's invariably a special event. His most recent couture showing was in 2011, and prior to that he hadn't shared a couture collection in eight years.

Much to our delight, the designer is making a rare appearance on the Paris couture week schedule very soon. As WWD report, Alaïa will slot between the Valentino and Fendi shows of July 5th. As with the vast majority of his showings, the event will take place in his intimate Rue de Moussy headquarters.

It's a return to the designer's roots, as Alaïa began his career with couture (in the very same studio!) before shifting into the ready-to-wear market in the early 80s. The line is available in just one location globally, his Rue de Moussy store. Other surprising appearances in Paris this season? Proenza Schouler and Rodarte, both stepping away from NYFW, where they traditionally show.

