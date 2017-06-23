azzedine alaïa muse ava mcavoy stars in lynchian shoot by renee carey

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 12.8px 0.0px; line-height: 15.0px; font: 12.8px Arial; color: #232323} span.s1 {letter-spacing: 0.0px} span.s2 {font: 14.0px Arial}

Renee Carey is part of an exciting generation of female photographers redefining image-making and celebrating the female gaze. Along with her contemporaries -- that include Harley Weir and Petra Collins -- Renee is capturing the world around her, telling stories through her own perspective. "No one understands a woman's form better than women themselves," she says. Growing up in a family of artists she found her own groove behind the camera. Like many of us she takes her inspiration from music, but looking for the human emotion behind it - and how it can hold the story she's shooting. "If there's no emotion attached to it, it's dull."

The 26 year old LA native's luxe aesthetic revels in dark and light -- both metaphorically and literally. True to her free thinking form the pictures shown here came about after a commercial job with Franco design icon Azzedine Alaïa's muse Ava McVoy. The pair decamped to Renee's digs for a few days to create create a series of images that captured their true creative ambitions. "Ava's got an extremely mysterious element to her," Renee explains. "She holds a balance of hardness and softness you can't quite put your finger on that left me intrigued."