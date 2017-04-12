About

    The VICEChannels

      news Charlotte Gush 12 April 2017

      atomic blonde: charlize theron is an undercover spy kicking ass in cold war berlin

      With a Kanye West soundtrack.

      atomic blonde: charlize theron is an undercover spy kicking ass in cold war berlin atomic blonde: charlize theron is an undercover spy kicking ass in cold war berlin atomic blonde: charlize theron is an undercover spy kicking ass in cold war berlin

      Charlize Theron goes undercover as an MI6 spy investigating the murder of a fellow agent in Cold War Berlin in upcoming action thriller Atomic Blonde. As the British secret service agent Lorraine Broughton, Theron kicks ass with her spike heels, and keeps her titular blonde locks looking remarkably fresh throughout a range of lethal excursions. Teaming up with local station chief David Percival (James McAvoy, kitted out in funky 70s style) and hooking up with her French counterpart, Sandrine (Sofia Boutella), Broughton has to deal with a revolving door of double agents in order to complete her mission. Kanye's BLKKK SKKKN HEAD (with its Marilyn Manson sample) and Depeche Mode's Personal Jesus feature in the trailer soundtrack. Check it out below.

      Read: From Raw to The Lure, the coming-of-age cannibal is having a moment.

      Credits

      Text Charlotte Gush

      Images courtesy of Focus Features

      Connect to i-D’s world! Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

      Topics:news, film, culture, trailer, charlize theron, atomic blonde, berlin, cold war, kanye west, james mcavoy

      Recommended

      Connect with i-D

      Most Popular

      comments powered by Disqus

      Today on i-D

      Load More

      featured on i-D

      More Features