as supreme teams with rap-a-lot, we celebrate the seminal hip hop label

It's hard to imagine how hip hop might look in 2017 without the South's sizzurp-soaked stain stamped across its back. Currently dominating the genre sonically and culturally, latter-day stars such as Atlanta's Young Thug and Future have not only changed hip hop, but pop music at large. Future's last four albums all reached number one in the Billboard charts.

The South's sonic dominance doesn't begin in Atlanta, but rather 800 miles away in Houston, Texas -- specifically the 5th Ward, the home of J. Prince. The CEO of Rap-A-Lot Records established the label in the mid-eighties when hip hop was dominated by East Coast and West Coast acts -- the South, scoffed the rap world, had nothing to offer. Then Rap-A-Lot was born and the Geto Boys made Car Freak, and slowly things began to change. A seminal part of hip hop history since that very first release, Rap-A-Lot went on to discover Scarface and Devin The Dude, while the South itself bore everyone from UGK to Outkast, Lil Wayne to Lil Jon, T.I. to Ludacris, Young Thug to Travi$ Scott, Lil Yachty to 21 Savage. The South's imprint on hip hop culture is indelible, emanating from the church and the stripclub, from candy-coloured Cadillac's cranking out crunk and trap, screw and snap.

It's no surprise then that street culture connoisseurs Supreme have decided to focus their latest collaboration with the profoundly influential Rap-A-Lot. Featuring a 5-panel hat, beanies, sweatshirts, a club jacket and -- our favourite -- a pillow, the line is available from 11am on Thursday. In celebration of the collaboration, we celebrate Rap-A-Lot, one of hip hop's most seminal labels and the home of the self-made music mogul.

1. J. Prince set the label up to stop his mates skipping school

Prince's brother, Sir-Rap-A-Lot, was trying to make music and, as Prince observed younger talent like Raheem and Jukebox skipping school, he decided to cut a deal with them all. "Y'all go to school, I'll support you in rap," he told Complex back in 2012, during a retrospective of the label. This was in 1986; less than a decade later, Prince had made millions and millions.

2. Rap-A-Lot became the blueprint for Southern Rap

Although the West Coast is widely acknowledged for wrestling rap from the clutches of New York in the mid-to-late 80s via Ice T, Toddy Tee and Dr. Dre's World Class Wreckin' Cru, down South in Houston, hip hop was quietly finding its feet. If LA created G-Funk gangsterism, then the South was all about Horrorcore -- violence, drugs and death. Bodies being dismembered and disrespected. Thuggery celebrated. Gore and guts. Psychotic behaviour washed down with psychotics. It was dark. Very, very dark. Coated in paranoia and a sense of devil-may-care dystopia, Rap-A-Lot's roster was unapologetically bleak. And, by dint, unapologetically successful. Beginning with Raheem and the Geto Boys, the label put out Scarface, Big Mike, Ghetto Twiinz, Do Or Die and Devin The Dude -- and later, solo offerings from Pimp C and Bun B.

3. Rap-A-Lot was the also the blueprint for the Southern rap label

In Rap-A-Lot's wake came Master P's New Orleans based No Limit, Birdman and Slim's Cash Money and Suave House, founded by then 16-year-old Tony Draper. Cutting deals via major labels such as Universal and A&M, indie owners such as Prince and Master P made millions and millions of dollars in the late 80s and 90s. Popularity locally was propelled nationwide and even overseas with records selling hundreds of thousands of copies and rappers charging thousands to perform and collaborate. Using the major label system more as distributor meant most of the cash went straight to the CEO rather than the major labels. Where an act like Madonna might make 25% on an album, J.Prince and Master P were netting up to 75%. Hence the Gucci customised cars and wall-to-wall Versace wallpaper. Got to spend those millions on something!

4. Rap-A-Lot not only put the South on the rap map, but specifically Houston

Which means that ace books like Peter Best's Houston Rap now exist. The 272-page tome profiles everyone from Bun B to Willie D to local community leaders and business people, providing a fully immersive experience of what it is to be Houston and rap, from screw to sizzurp and everything in-between. Atlanta might house the most multi-million selling rappers by the square mile, but Houston's cultural offerings have been key. Wood Grain Grippin', chopped 'n' screwed, grills, sizzurp, DJ Screw and Paul Wall -- all of it originates in H-Town.

5. Because, the Geto Boys

The Destiny's Child of rap, the Geto Boys went through a lot of line-up changes. A lot. Raheem, Sir Rap-A-Lot, Prince Johnny D and DJ Ready Red were the original trio, before the more defining line-up of Willie D, Scarface and Bushwick Bill and their seminal album We Can't Be Stopped (the album cover of which features on much of the Supreme collab).

6. And because Devin The Dude, Raheem and Scarface and Gangster Boo

At any one point, any number of key Houston MC's passed through the label -- from the cerebral Devin The Dude to H-Town's first female, Gangster Boo. In later years, Prince snapped up the solo albums of UGK -- both Pimp C and Bun B released their own records through Rap-A-Lot. Although the label's last release was from New Orleans rhymer Juvenile, perhaps now is the time for Prince to reinvigorate Rap-A-Lot.

7. Rap-A-Lot's founder J. Prince was an OG CEO

It's hard to imagine a hip hop honcho keeping a low profile. From Russell Simmons to Damon Dash, Master P to P.Diddy, the hip hop CEO is rarely known for being meek and mild. James Prince though has led a relatively quiet existence, rarely giving interviews and never -- take note Suge -- popping up in the videos of his acts or turning up at awards shows. And when Prince did speak, it carried weight. In 2015, he released a diss track directed at everyone from Puff Daddy to Lil Wayne after they, variously, beat up or screwed over Prince's pal, Drake. Like Suge Knight, death threats and investigations by the DEA populate Prince's past, yet unlike Knight, Prince hasn't used them as pillars of self-promotion. As well as Rap-A-Lot, Prince is also a boxing promoter and the original manager of Floyd Mayweather.

8. J. Prince's son discovered Drake

True story. Jas Prince first heard Drake on Myspace back in 2006. Impressed, he tracked Drizzy down, bringing the-then unknown to the attention of his dad as well as Lil Wayne, playing him Drake's remix of A Millie. Drake went on to sign to Young Money/ Cash Money but as relations between Baby and Wayne and Drake have soured, Prince Jnr. has filed various lawsuits to try and claw back some of the money he is owed. If the father and son's part in creating the legend of Drake is doubted, check production credits on Thank Me Later and Nothing Was The Same -- J.Prince serves as executive producer on both.

