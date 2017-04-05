artworks by men and women on the edge of society

John Joseph Sheehy, Go Away

"There are key decisive moments that lives can hinge on, moments that can tip things up or down," says contemporary artist Charming Baker. We all have our own but it's a feeling known particularly well by vendors of the Big Issue. Founded with the aim of enabling people who are homeless to take control of their lives and earn a legitimate income, the magazine has, since its launch in 1991, been itself a tipping point; striving to dismantle poverty through opportunity and helping those for whom the balance between positive and negative is just a moment away.

It's an idea explored in the magazine's latest Art Special. Guest edited by Baker, it features an array of British art heavyweights each responding to the theme of Tipping Point - from Sir Peter Blake to David Shrigley; Jake and Dinos Chapman to Sue Webster and Tim Noble - alongside an array of art works by men and women from the edge of society; Big Issue vendors who have used art as a means of dealing with problems in their own lives.

Rene Robbins, Old School Disco

"I felt truly honoured to be asked to guest edit this special art edition," continues Baker. "Crucial times for us are just as much about when we're tipped into success, as when we're tipped out. Small differences ultimately make the one big difference. And for me that's what the Big Issue is about." Check out some of the works by Big Issue vendors below.

The Big Issue Art Special is accompanied by an exhibition featuring many of the artworks from the issue at Jealous Gallery, in Shoreditch, London, running from 7 to 16 April

Steve Macintosh, Fisherman

