​ariana grande announces one love manchester benefit concert this sunday

Ariana Grande has announced details of a benefit concert for the victims and the families affected by the terrorist attack at her show in Manchester on 22 May, which killed 22 people and left many more injured. Proceeds from the event, which promoters estimate to be at least £2 million, will benefit We Love Manchester, the emergency fund set up by the British Red Cross.

The concert, titled One Love Manchester, will take place at Emirates Old Trafford, a 50,000 capacity venue at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, this Sunday 4 June. The line-up will reportedly include Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Pharrell, Usher, Take That, Niall Horan and Coldplay, Billboard report.

Ticket holders from the Ariana Grande concert that was targeted in the 22 May attack can apply for free tickets to the event, and must register before 4pm tomorrow, Wednesday 31 May. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10am on Thursday 1 June.

Tickets for One Love Manchester are available via Ticketmaster.

