are supreme opening a brooklyn store?

Calling all outer-borough hypebeasts: Supreme is rumoured to be opening a store in Brooklyn. According to the Instagram account @supreme_hustle, the streetwear brand has snapped up a Williamsburg storefront for its second New York outpost. 'Preme OG Jefferson Pang is tipped to be the new manager. In terms of the exact location, WWD did some further sleuthing, and claims Supreme is particularly keen on a Grand Street spot clocking in at 3,000 square feet. That's pretty impressive for a brick-and-mortar space these days, even if the bricks are just boring old NYC Building Code-approved ones.

The reason for the expansion? Supreme's Soho location is so insanely popular that it has become a public safety hazard. In 2014, the NYPD shut down the in-store launch of the Supreme x Nike Air Foamposite 1 after a growing crowd of overzealous sneakerheads became a bit too rowdy. A secret box logo hoodie sign-up in the West Village was also recently canceled due to safety concerns. Meanwhile, any commuter who attempted to buy a MetroCard on February 20 is probably still bitter about Supreme's most recent branding experiment.

Local Supreme heads who can't hold out for more details have another opening to look forward to. Back in Manhattan, people are spotting posters advertising pop-ups for Supreme's Louis Vuitton collaboration. Those are slated to be open from June 29 through July 2 — provided a community board meeting doesn't veto the proposed block party.